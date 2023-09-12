Edward Olivares -- hitting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on September 12 at 4:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .260.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (55 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.3% of his games this year, Olivares has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .268 AVG .252 .311 OBP .310 .477 SLG .419 16 XBH 17 7 HR 3 17 RBI 10 29/6 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings