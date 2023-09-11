In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox (55-88) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (44-100), who will answer with Brady Singer. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (6-7, 5.04 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-10, 5.34 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the White Sox have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.1%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 33-76 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-3-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Nick Pratto 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310)

Royals Futures Odds

