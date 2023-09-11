Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 143 home runs.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 581 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-10) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 27 starts this season.

Singer has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away James McArthur Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier 9/16/2023 Astros - Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros - Home Brady Singer Framber Valdez

