Brady Singer takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Yoan Moncada and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +115 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 4-3-3 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 33-76 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of its 144 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 18-54 20-38 24-61 33-74 11-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.