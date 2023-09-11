Nick Pratto vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.233 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .235.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (33.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.236
|.351
|OBP
|.292
|.363
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|72/11
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (6-7) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (5.04), 49th in WHIP (1.484), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
