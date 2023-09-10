Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Blue Jays on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He's also swiped 39 bases.
- He's slashed .271/.311/.492 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Berrios Stats
- Jose Berrios (9-10) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 28 starts this season.
- Berrios has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Orioles
|Aug. 24
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 18
|5.2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 11
|4.1
|9
|6
|4
|3
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 55 walks and 63 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.
- He's slashing .260/.333/.412 so far this season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
