Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals match up with Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Royals have +155 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 5-2-3 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 37, or 30.3%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 12-40 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 143 chances.

The Royals are 10-9-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 18-53 20-37 24-61 33-73 11-25

