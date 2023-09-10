Michael Massey vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .222 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 53.1% of his 113 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has an RBI in 31 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.240
|AVG
|.214
|.305
|OBP
|.240
|.374
|SLG
|.362
|16
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|23
|38/16
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
