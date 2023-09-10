The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .277.
  • In 68.9% of his 106 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 106 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 39 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (41 of 106), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 51
.317 AVG .234
.352 OBP .292
.434 SLG .313
18 XBH 9
1 HR 3
31 RBI 17
41/14 K/BB 53/16
10 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Berrios (9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 24th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 29th among qualifying pitchers this season.
