On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (hitting .138 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .230 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 54.5% of his 77 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (36.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .232 AVG .229 .254 OBP .277 .344 SLG .397 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 21/3 K/BB 31/9 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings