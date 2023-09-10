Drew Waters vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on September 10 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has seven doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.
- In 59.0% of his 78 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 78 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.280
|AVG
|.194
|.362
|OBP
|.248
|.462
|SLG
|.326
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|57/10
|5
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 29th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.68 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 164 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.68), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 29th in K/9 (8.4).
