For their matchup with the New York Giants (0-0) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 8:20 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) have six players on the injury report.

A year ago, the Cowboys went 12-5 before they were knocked out in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Offensively, they put up 27.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while defensively allowing 20.1 (fifth).

The Giants' 2022 season finished in the Divisional round of the playoffs after a 9-7-1 regular season record. They averaged 21.5 points per game (15th in the NFL) and gave up 21.8 per contest (17th).

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Questionable Malik Hooker S Illness Questionable Donovan Wilson S Calf Doubtful Sam Williams DE Foot Questionable Jourdan Lewis CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Doubtful

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gary Brightwell RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Ankle Questionable Cordale Flott CB Hamstring Doubtful D.J. Davidson DL Knee Questionable Darren Waller TE Hamsting Questionable Lawrence Cager TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Doubtful Gervarrius Owens S Hamstring Doubtful

Other Week 1 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC

Cowboys Season Insights (2022)

The Cowboys put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 12th, surrendering 330.2 yards per game.

Dallas fired on all cylinders last year, as it ranked fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys put up 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last year (14th in NFL), and they gave up 200.9 passing yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

Dallas ranked ninth in run offense (135.2 rushing yards per game) and 22nd in run defense (129.3 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cowboys forced 33 total turnovers (first in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the league.

Giants Season Insights (2022)

The Giants put up 333.9 yards per game offensively last year (18th in NFL), and they allowed 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

New York averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 17th, surrendering 21.8 points per game.

The Giants put up 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th on the other side of the ball with 214.0 passing yards allowed per game.

New York owned the 27th-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

The Giants ranked 11th in the league with a +3 turnover margin last season after forcing 19 turnovers (25th in the NFL) while committing 16 (second in the NFL).

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145)

Cowboys (-175), Giants (+145) Total: 45.5 points

