The Baylor Bears (0-1) will look to upset the No. 14 Utah Utes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Utes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  City: Waco, Texas
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Utah vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-7.5) 47.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Utah (-7.5) 47.5 -305 +245 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Utah (-7.5) 47.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +240 -303 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Utah (-7) - -280 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Utah vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Utah has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • Baylor is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

Utah & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Utah
To Win the National Champ. +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600
To Win the Pac-12 +550 Bet $100 to win $550
Baylor
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

