USC vs. Stanford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cardinal will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 29.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 69.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Stanford matchup.
USC vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
USC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-29.5)
|69.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|USC (-29.5)
|70
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|USC (-29.5)
|69.5
|-10000
|+2200
|Tipico
|USC (-30)
|-
|-
|-
USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- USC has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites.
- Stanford has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
USC & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|To Win the Pac-12
|+200
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+25000
