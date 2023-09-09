The Kansas City Royals (44-98) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (10-8) for the Blue Jays and James McArthur for the Royals.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James McArthur

The Royals will send McArthur (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.

In nine games this season, he has put up a 10.13 ERA and averages 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .364 against him.

He is trying to keep a streak of three games without giving up an earned run alive.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will send Gausman (10-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, a 4.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205 in 27 games this season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Gausman has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Kevin Gausman vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 578 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1159 hits, 20th in baseball, with 142 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 in six innings.

