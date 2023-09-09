Royals vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals (44-98) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (78-63) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (10-8) for the Blue Jays and James McArthur for the Royals.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs McArthur - KC (0-0, 10.13 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James McArthur
- The Royals will send McArthur (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox while giving up one hit.
- In nine games this season, he has put up a 10.13 ERA and averages 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .364 against him.
- He is trying to keep a streak of three games without giving up an earned run alive.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (10-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, a 4.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205 in 27 games this season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.
- Gausman has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
Kevin Gausman vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 578 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1159 hits, 20th in baseball, with 142 home runs (25th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 in six innings.
