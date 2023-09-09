Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Blue Jays on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 31 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.313/.496 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 55 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .256/.331/.398 on the season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
