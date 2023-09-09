Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays meet Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 578 (4.1 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-14) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits to the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 23 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Away Collin Snider Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/13/2023 White Sox - Away - Mike Clevinger 9/15/2023 Astros - Home Zack Greinke Cristian Javier

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.