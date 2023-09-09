Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays meet Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Blue Jays have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +240. Toronto is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -300 +240 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -125

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 37, or 30.6%, of the 121 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 29.4% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 142 games with a total.

The Royals are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 18-52 20-36 24-61 33-72 11-25

