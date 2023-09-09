Nelson Velazquez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Blue Jays
|Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction
|Royals vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Blue Jays Odds
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .252 with five doubles, 12 home runs and eight walks.
- Velazquez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with three homers in his last games.
- Velazquez has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including seven multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (37.5%), homering in 10.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, Velazquez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.353
|AVG
|.136
|.450
|OBP
|.208
|.824
|SLG
|.273
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|3
|4/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (10-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.