MJ Melendez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .237 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 132 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 31 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 48 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.240
|AVG
|.232
|.318
|OBP
|.299
|.386
|SLG
|.412
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|73/30
|K/BB
|81/19
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.39), 25th in WHIP (1.205), and second in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
