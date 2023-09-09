The Kansas State Wildcats are expected to come out on top in their game against the Troy Trojans at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kansas State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (+17) Under (51.5) Kansas State 32, Troy 17

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Kansas State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

The total for this game is 51.5, four points fewer than the average total in Kansas State games thus far this season.

Wildcats vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 45 0 45 0 -- -- Troy 48 30 48 30 -- --

