Our projection model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Alabama vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (+7) Over (53.5) Alabama 29, Texas 26

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in every game this year.

Alabama has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Crimson Tide have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, one higher than the average total in Alabama games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

No Longhorns one games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average over/under for Texas games this year is five more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson Tide vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 56 7 56 7 -- -- Texas 37 10 37 10 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.