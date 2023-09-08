Bookmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 153 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.312/.496 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

In 27 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 19th, 1.260 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Sep. 2 4.2 6 6 2 6 4 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 at Orioles Aug. 22 4.2 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 1

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.331/.401 so far this season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0

