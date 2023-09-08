A pair of hot hitters, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr., will try to keep it going when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Royals are listed as +195 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-250). A 9-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -250 +195 9 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 30.8%, of the 120 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won five of its 17 games, or 29.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 70 of its 141 chances.

The Royals are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-46 18-51 20-36 24-60 33-72 11-24

