Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .283.

In 70.2% of his 104 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (41 of 104), with two or more runs eight times (7.7%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .317 AVG .245 .352 OBP .300 .434 SLG .326 18 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 17 41/14 K/BB 50/15 10 SB 10

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings