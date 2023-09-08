The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

