In the contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Illini to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kansas vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+3) Under (57.5) Illinois 28, Kansas 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jayhawks have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

The Jayhawks are winless against the spread this year.

Kansas has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

One Jayhawks game (out of one) has hit the over this year.

Kansas games average 60.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-1-0).

The Fighting Illini have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average over/under in Illinois games this season is 12 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Jayhawks vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 48 17 48 17 -- -- Illinois 30 28 30 28 -- --

