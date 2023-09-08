Edward Olivares vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .258 with 19 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.8% of his games this season, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.268
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.308
|.477
|SLG
|.404
|16
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|8
|29/6
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (9-5) out for his 28th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
