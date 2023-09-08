Dairon Blanco vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .238.
- This season, Blanco has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 36 games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (30.6%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.261
|AVG
|.218
|.320
|OBP
|.306
|.413
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|14/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|7
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 28th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.