Travis Kelce Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce has a good matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions conceded the third-most passing yards last year, 245.8 per game.
Kelce tallied 78.7 receiving yards per game last season and scored 12 touchdowns.
Kelce vs. the Lions
- Kelce vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Detroit allowed nine players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- Against the Lions last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.
- Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Lions gave up 245.8 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in NFL play last season by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-118)
Kelce Receiving Insights
- In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Kelce went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 1,338 receiving yards on 152 targets last year, he was 26th in the league (8.8 yards per target).
- Kelce had a touchdown catch seven times last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.
Kelce's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Cardinals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 25 YDS / 4 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|17 TAR / 10 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 115 YDS / 3 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|10 TAR / 10 REC / 105 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|17 TAR / 14 REC / 98 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
