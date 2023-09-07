Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore has a good matchup in their season opener (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the third-most passing yards last year, 245.8 per game.

Moore hauled in 22 balls for 250 yards last season. He averaged 15.6 receiving yards per game on 33 targets.

Moore vs. the Lions

Moore vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit let nine players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 245.8 yards per game conceded by the Lions through the air last year were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Lions conceded 26 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 23rd among NFL defenses.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore went over on receiving yards prop bets in three of his 10 games (30.0%) a season ago.

He averaged 7.6 yards per target last season (33 targets, 250 yards).

Moore did not catch a touchdown pass last season (in 14 games).

Moore's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 7 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

