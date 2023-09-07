Richie James Jr. Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Richie James Jr. has a favorable matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions gave up the third-most passing yards last season, 245.8 per game.
On 70 targets last year, James put together 569 yards on 57 grabs plus four touchdowns, averaging 37.9 yards per game.
James vs. the Lions
- James vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Detroit allowed over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.
- The Lions allowed 23 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The 245.8 yards per game conceded by the Lions through the air last year were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in league play last year by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Richie James Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-105)
James Receiving Insights
- James hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of 11 games last season (45.5%).
- With 569 receiving yards on 70 targets last season, he was 49th in the NFL (8.1 yards per target).
- In four of 14 games last season, James had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.
James' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Titans
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|9/26/2022
|Week 3
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|7 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
