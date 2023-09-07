Patrick Mahomes II Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Patrick Mahomes II has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions conceded 245.8 passing yards per game last year, third-worst in the NFL.
Last year Mahomes posted 5,250 passing yards (308.8 per game) with a 67.1% completion rate (435-of-648), throwing for 41 TDs with 12 INTs. Mahomes also helped on the ground, tallying four rushing TDs and 21.1 yards per game.
Mahomes vs. the Lions
- Mahomes vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Against Detroit last season, six players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last year, the Lions allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.
- Last year, the Lions allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- The 245.8 passing yards the Lions allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the league at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.
Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Lions
- Passing Yards: 281.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 2.5 (+145)
Mahomes Passing Insights
- Mahomes exceeded his passing yards total in 58.8% of his opportunities last season (10 of 17 games).
- The Chiefs, who ranked first in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
- Mahomes averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt last season, second in the league.
- Mahomes had a passing touchdown in all 17 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in 12 of them.
Mahomes' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Cardinals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|30-for-39 / 360 YDS / 5 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|24-for-35 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|20-for-35 / 262 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|23-for-37 / 249 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|29-for-43 / 292 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|25-for-40 / 338 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|25-for-34 / 423 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|43-for-68 / 446 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|6 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Jaguars
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|26-for-35 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|7 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|20-for-34 / 329 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|27-for-42 / 320 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|16-for-27 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD
|at Broncos
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|28-for-42 / 352 YDS / 3 TDs / 3 INTs
|3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|36-for-41 / 336 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 33 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Seahawks
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|16-for-28 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Broncos
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|29-for-42 / 328 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|18-for-26 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|22-for-30 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|29-for-43 / 326 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|21-for-27 / 182 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs
