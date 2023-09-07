Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Detroit Lions in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions conceded 245.8 passing yards per game last season, third-worst in the league.

Valdes-Scantling's stat line last year included 42 receptions for 687 yards and two TDs, averaging 40.4 yards per game on 81 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Lions

Valdes-Scantling vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Detroit allowed over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

The Lions allowed 23 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Detroit last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Lions were the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They gave up 245.8 passing yards per game.

The Lions conceded 26 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 23rd among NFL defenses.

Watch Chiefs vs Lions on Fubo!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Valdes-Scantling with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling went over on receiving yards prop bets in 37.5% of his games (six of 16) last year.

He averaged 8.5 yards per target last season (36th in NFL), racking up 687 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Valdes-Scantling had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Valdes-Scantling's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 4 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 6 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.