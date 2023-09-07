The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Justin Watson get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Watson grabbed 15 balls last year en route to 315 yards and two scores.

Watson had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Justin Watson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 2 2 50 1 Week 3 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 6 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 2 1 4 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 37 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Week 11 @Chargers 4 3 67 0 Week 12 Rams 2 2 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 2 1 27 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 1 67 0 Divisional Jaguars 1 1 12 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 2 2 18 0

Rep Justin Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.