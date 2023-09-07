When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon ran for 291 yards on 72 attempts (17.1 ypg) last year. He scored one rushing TD. In additoin, McKinnon caught 56 passes for 512 yards (30.1 ypg) and nine touchdowns.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 17 games.

He caught a touchdown pass in seven of 17 games last year, and he scored multiple receiving TDs on two occasions.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4 22 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 12 0 2 4 1 Week 3 @Colts 7 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 2 -1 0 1 1 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 53 0 2 19 0 Week 6 Bills 2 1 0 3 29 0 Week 7 @49ers 2 12 0 2 36 0 Week 9 Titans 3 4 0 6 40 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 2 0 6 56 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6 24 0 1 0 0 Week 12 Rams 0 0 0 3 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 8 51 0 2 9 1 Week 14 @Broncos 6 22 0 7 112 2 Week 15 @Texans 10 52 1 8 70 1 Week 16 Seahawks 5 7 0 3 31 1 Week 17 Broncos 2 4 0 5 52 2 Week 18 @Raiders 2 6 0 2 0 1 Divisional Jaguars 11 25 0 0 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 4 1 0 2 17 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 4 34 0 3 15 0

