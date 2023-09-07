Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Detroit Lions in Week 1 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions gave up 146.5 rushing yards per game last year, fourth-worst in the NFL.

A season ago Pacheco picked up 830 yards rushing (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs.

Pacheco vs. the Lions

Pacheco vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

On the ground, the Lions allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

The Lions gave up 146.5 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense.

A season ago, the Lions ranked 29th in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-111)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco hit the rushing yards over in seven of 12 opportunities (58.3%) last year.

The Chiefs, who were first in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Pacheco ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

Pacheco hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in 28.6% of his games (two times in seven games).

He was targeted on 14 passes last season, averaging 9.3 yards per target.

Pacheco had no receiving touchdowns in 17 games last season.

Pacheco's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 11 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 15 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 22 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 13 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 15 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 14 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 8 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 10 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 15 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

