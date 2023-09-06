The Kansas City Royals (44-96) are looking for another strong showing from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86) on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium. Nelson Velazquez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-15) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (2-7) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (4-15, 6.11 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-7, 4.87 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (4-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 6.11 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 26 games.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lyles has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 23 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Lyles vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 569 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1137 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 152 home runs (19th in the league).

The White Sox have gone 10-for-51 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox will send Toussaint (2-7) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.

Toussaint does not have a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint will look to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 innings per outing).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

