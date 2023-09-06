Player prop betting options for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others are available in the Kansas City Royals-Chicago White Sox matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lyles Stats

Jordan Lyles (4-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 27th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Lyles has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 26 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 49th.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 8.0 4 2 2 7 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 3.0 6 7 7 4 3 at Cubs Aug. 20 8.0 5 4 2 2 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 5.0 9 7 6 3 1 at Red Sox Aug. 9 8.0 7 4 4 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 153 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.314/.499 so far this season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits).

He has a .245/.286/.416 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .271/.324/.559 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 133 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.335/.368 slash line so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

