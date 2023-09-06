Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Kansas City Royals (44-96) on Wednesday, September 6 versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86), who will answer with Touki Toussaint. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+100). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (4-15, 6.11 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-7, 4.87 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favorites in 17 games this season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Royals have gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (32.3%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 26-54 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Nelson Velazquez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Royals Futures Odds

