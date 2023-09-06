The Kansas City Royals will look to Nelson Velazquez for continued offensive production when they take on Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 24th in MLB play with 139 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City's .397 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Royals have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (570 total).

The Royals are 28th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).

The Royals average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.405).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Lyles is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Lyles is trying to collect his 24th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 26 outings this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox W 12-1 Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Home Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos 9/11/2023 White Sox - Away Brady Singer Dylan Cease 9/12/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint

