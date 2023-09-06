MJ Melendez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .239 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 65.4% of his 130 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 36.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|.242
|AVG
|.236
|.318
|OBP
|.302
|.389
|SLG
|.418
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|72/29
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Toussaint (2-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
