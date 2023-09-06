Matt Beaty vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Matt Beaty (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .241 with four doubles and six walks.
- Beaty has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his 28 games this year.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (25%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Nelson Velazquez
- Click Here for Michael Massey
- Click Here for Drew Waters
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Kyle Isbel
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.258
|.370
|OBP
|.378
|.227
|SLG
|.387
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (193 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (2-7) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.