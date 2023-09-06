Kyle Isbel is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 1 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has homered (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Isbel has driven in a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this year (36.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .240 AVG .233 .262 OBP .270 .355 SLG .403 10 XBH 15 2 HR 3 15 RBI 14 19/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings