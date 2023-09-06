On Wednesday, Drew Waters (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .231 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Waters has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Waters has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (28 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .271 AVG .190 .352 OBP .246 .457 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/12 K/BB 55/10 4 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings