Dylan Cease takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog White Sox have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have a 4-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Kansas City has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Royals have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Kansas City has played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-67-3).

The Royals have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-45 18-51 20-36 23-59 32-71 11-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.