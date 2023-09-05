Michael Massey vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (59 of 110), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 110), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.218
|.297
|OBP
|.244
|.358
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|37/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7).
