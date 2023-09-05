Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Olivares has had a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Olivares has driven home a run in 18 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (29 of 85), with two or more runs eight times (9.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .264 AVG .247 .308 OBP .308 .451 SLG .404 14 XBH 16 6 HR 2 15 RBI 8 27/6 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

