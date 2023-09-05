Edward Olivares vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 51 of 85 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Olivares has driven home a run in 18 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (29 of 85), with two or more runs eight times (9.4%).
Other Royals Players vs the White Sox
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.247
|.308
|OBP
|.308
|.451
|SLG
|.404
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|8
|27/6
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease (6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
