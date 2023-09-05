Bobby Witt Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .244 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.315), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (152) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 135 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.9% of them.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year (63 of 135), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.295
|AVG
|.255
|.328
|OBP
|.303
|.554
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|48/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|14
|SB
|25
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (6-7) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.