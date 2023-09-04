Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. White Sox on September 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Ragans Stats
- The Royals' Cole Ragans (5-4) will make his eighth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Ragans will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
Ragans Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 7
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|11
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (152 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.
- He has a .275/.315/.500 slash line so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 118 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.
- He's slashing .249/.291/.423 on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.324/.560 so far this season.
- Robert has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.336/.370 so far this season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
