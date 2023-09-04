Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others are listed when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Monday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Ragans Stats

The Royals' Cole Ragans (5-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ragans will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Ragans Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 29 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 at Athletics Aug. 23 6.0 2 0 0 11 0 at Cubs Aug. 18 6.0 8 3 3 9 2 vs. Cardinals Aug. 12 5.0 7 4 4 5 4 at Red Sox Aug. 7 6.2 4 2 1 11 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (152 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.

He has a .275/.315/.500 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 118 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He's slashing .249/.291/.423 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.324/.560 so far this season.

Robert has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.336/.370 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

